Top 10 Quotes: Roster Moves And More

General manager Martin Mayhew n the maturity of the group on the roster: "Well, I'll tell you what, I think coach did an outstanding job last year, making some changes and changing the culture here. We tried to continue that process in our draft this year. I can tell you, I mean, the guys that I've met with today, I mean, to a man, every single one of them worked his butt off to make this team, did everything right. Just had the right kind of football character, the kind of football character that we need to win here. And I've been in situations typically you're going to have two or three guys where you're kind of glad to see those guys go. There was nobody like that. Every single one of those guys, I felt great about. Would love to have them all still be here."

*Head coach Ron Rivera on the positions he feels better with this year than he did last year: *"Well, I feel very good about the speed at wide receiver and the speed in the secondary. It was one thing that we did intentionally. I mean, this is a young football team and unless I miscounted, we have 25 guys with rookie year, second year, third year in the league. I mean, we're building and to be able to add that kind of youth onto the roster and at the same time, add that speed. We feel good about it. We feel comfortable and kudos to Martin and Marty and their team. I mean, guys going out and find the kind of guys that we're looking for, that we felt strongly about adding to our roster. That's a big deal. It really is. And feeling good about the wide receiver feeling good about the secondary I think is big. I really do because we just feel that it was a need, it was something, again, getting a set of fresh eyes that we talked about upgrading."