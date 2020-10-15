Reinforcements Could Be Coming For The Offensive Line

Charles has not played a snap yet, but he is regarded as a talented player with plenty of potential. Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith said Charles had "tremendous upside" when he was drafted, and Rivera added that he would be expected to compete for a starting role in training camp.

"He's a guy that has a chance to contribute early on, and quite frankly, because we're starting over, we're starting from the beginning, everything is on the table," Rivera said. "Every opportunity for anybody to come in and play is here. We are going to play the guys that we believe give us the best opportunity to win football games. That's what you want. You want guys that can come in and contribute that way."

Charles, who had 28 starts in three seasons at LSU, was a part of the Tigers' 2019 offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in college football. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson, Charles was the only offensive lineman to allow zero pressures on pass plays.

But Charles was not on the field when Washington began the contact integration period of training camp due to a calf injury. It was disappointing, Rivera said, because the team saw his talent during the acclimation period of camp.

Charles has made progress and had setbacks during his recovery. But now that he is on the field, his career debut could be in the near future. Charles has also practiced at left guard, which Rivera said in April could be a possibility for him, during Thursday's practice.