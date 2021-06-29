Washington's Secondary Has No Problem Finding Versatility

There are only a handful of starting spots to give out among the 19 defensive backs on the roster, meaning some tough decisions will need to be made once training camp arrives. It's still early in the process, so Harris doesn't want to give a timeline on finding out where players like Curl, Forrest, McCain and others will play. He does know, however, that each player will have a role that plays to their strengths.

"That's one thing that we try to do around here in the secondary," Harris said. "We're still figuring out what everyone's strengths and weaknesses are. That's what that time period now is for."

Washington's secondary set a high bar in 2020, and Harris is aware of that. It will need to perform up to that standard or above in Year 2. So, the group has embraced the Rivera motto of making your strengths stronger. Judging by the work Washington has done in the offseason to retool the backend of its defense, versatility is still at the core of its success.