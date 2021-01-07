10 Players Who Helped Lead Washington To The Playoffs

RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson had a breakout rookie campaign, proving to the rest of the NFL that he was a steal in the third-round of the 2020 draft. Gibson finished the regular season with 206 touches for 1,042 total yards (5.1 yards per touch) and 11 touchdowns. Not only was Gibson Washington's leading rusher, but he also made franchise history by being only the seventh rookie to hit the 1,000-yard mark and the first to do so since Alfred Morris in 2012.

"That's what's exciting is the possibilities," head coach Ron Rivera said about Gibson in early December. "There have been a lot of great moments so far already where you say, 'Wow, that's pretty good.' At the same time, to say we know what the finished product is going to be right now is a little premature. Is the potential there? Most certainly. Has he shown us things that get you excited? Absolutely. Again, I'll continue to say this, right now I compare his running style to Arian Foster. I like who the young man can be for us. I like the way he runs the ball. He's got good body lean when he runs. He's got the step to speed to burst and he's got good vision. He's learning to be the kind of runner that we hope he can be for us. His skillset of catching the ball in the backfield we really haven't gotten to, either."