Steven Sims Is Looking To Make His Case

Sims quickly became a fan favorite for the way he played as an undrafted free agent in 2019 from the moment he scored his first touchdown against the Patriots. The hopes were high for him after he caught 34 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns, but while he did increase his catch rate by nearly 13%, his overall receiving yards total did take a dip to 265 yards. He doesn't feel any added pressure this year, but knew he needed to play at a higher level.

Sims knows the easiest way for him to do that. He needs to make plays and take advantage of the opportunities that come his way and catch the ball when the quarterbacks are looking his way. He's been catching "at least 200" balls after practice, he said, and has been continuing to work on his releases.