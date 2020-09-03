Projecting The Washington Football Team's 53-Man Roster

Zach's take: I went back and forth for days on whether Washington would keep four or five running backs, but I decided to stick with the team holding on to the entire position. Admittedly, keeping five running backs seems excessive, but Rivera has heaped praise on every player at the position at various points during training camp.

Adrian Peterson is clearly the leader of the group and still has plenty of talent at 35 years old; Antonio Gibson has proven himself as a versatile weapon; J.D. McKissic can be a valuable pass-catcher out of the backfield and in the slot; Peyton Barber brings a "thump" to his running style, according to running backs coach Randy Jordan; and Love, like Smith, is in the middle of a comeback and has shown he still has the skills that made him a Heisman finalist at Stanford.

However, it should be noted that Love is still in his recovery process, so it is possible that he could be placed on Injured Reserve so he can focus on getting ready for his career-debut. Rivera said Aug. 30 "it's really about breaking through to the next level" for Love, and he was excited to see how Love progressed during the week. So while five running backs could make the cut, the team could only feature four for at least the first three weeks.

Kyle's take: If teams could place players directly on the practice squad, I think that's where Love would go. He has flashed his potential at times, but he is not a part of the starting rotation at running back, which has largely consisted of Peterson, Gibson and McKissic.

However, players must clear waivers before the team who cut them can add them to its practice squad, and I just don't know if Love -- a 2019 fourth-round pick and former Heisman Trophy finalist -- would make it back to Washington. That's largely why I have him making the 53-man roster.