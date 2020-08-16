Washington Football Team Activates QB Alex Smith Off The PUP List

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Physically Unable to Perform list:
- QB Alex Smith
