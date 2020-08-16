News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Activates QB Alex Smith Off The PUP List

Aug 16, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • QB Alex Smith

Advertising