Washington Football Team And Black Rifle Coffee Host Veteran's Day Chalk Talk For Over 75 Veterans

As nearly eighty veterans and transitioning military members filtered into FedExField's Deleon Lounge to enjoy the Chalk Talk kicking off the renowned RecruitMiltary Job Fair, they were greeted with Black Rifle Coffee and product kickoff a day of valuable conversations and give them an appropriate boost to meet recruiters. The audience was excited to participate and begin their job search with a fun panel discussing relevant topics in a relaxed setting. Retired SFC Derrick Hastings of the United States Army was excited to participate in the panel discussion "Hearing from the Senior Vice President of RecruitMilitary (Mr. Stevens) discuss transition, making connections with some of my hometown heroes from a professional football perspective, while also sprinkling in advice on applicable transition resources was the perfect start to my day."