Washington Football Team and USAA Partner to Host Salute to Service Game Against Tampa Bay

To kick the Salute to Service Game off, the team welcomed the United States Naval Academy Marching Band to the field for the singing of the National Anthem. Joined by the Air National Guard out of Joint Base Andrews, the midshipman sand the National Anthem which concluded with a flyover presented by the First Helicopter Squadron (United States Air Force) out of Joint Base Andrews. At the conclusion of the flyover, the team then named Honorary Captains and presented the referee unit with the Official Salute to Service Challenge Coin presented by USAA to be used in the games coin toss. The game kicked off with cheers led by the Official Salute to Service section in-stadium (Sections 227, 228, & 229) featuring all service members from Quantico, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and the United States Naval Academy which all tickets were provided by fans that purchased by fans in the Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket campaign ran in the weeks leading up to the game!