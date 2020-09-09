Washington Football Team Announces Captains For The 2020 Season

When asked about his expectations for the 2020 season, Dwayne Haskins Jr. did not bring up how many yards he hoped to pass for or how many touchdowns he desired to throw.
Haskins wants to be a "great leader" and a captain for the Washington Football Team. He plans to make the most of his opportunities and limit negative plays.
As a second-year NFL quarterback, Haskins is determined to be a positive presence in the locker room, a winner on the field and a "bright spot" in the nation's capital.
Haskins accomplished one of his goals Wednesday when head coach Ron Rivera named him as one of five captains for the 2020 campaign. Haskins joins guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, safety Landon Collins and special teams standout Deshazor Everett as the five season-long captains. Rivera will then select one additional captain for each game.
"Success for me is helping this team have a better overall demeanor on the field," Haskins said Tuesday. "Success for me is finding ways to lead and be a presence. That's something that I'm just looking forward to doing and being quite successful at it because I know that I can do it and my guys can do it. I'm looking forward to leading these men."
Scherff, who will be a captain for the second straight season, has been one of Washington's top players since being drafted fifth overall in 2015. He started 65 games the past five seasons and made the Pro Bowl three times (2016, 2017 and 2019).
Allen has been one of the team's defensive leaders since Washington drafted him in the first round in 2017. Allen, a two-time captain, has played in 36-career games, including 31 starts the past two seasons.
Collins is a captain for the second straight season after signing a multi-year deal with Washington in 2019. A three-time Pro Bowler, Collins led the team with 117 total tackles (78 solo) a year ago.
Everett also plays safety, but he's more known for his special teams expertise. Everett, who signed a three-year contract extension with Washington in November, is a captain for the third straight season.