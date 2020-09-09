Washington Football Team Announces Captains For The 2020 Season

When asked about his expectations for the 2020 season, Dwayne Haskins Jr. did not bring up how many yards he hoped to pass for or how many touchdowns he desired to throw.

Haskins wants to be a "great leader" and a captain for the Washington Football Team. He plans to make the most of his opportunities and limit negative plays.

As a second-year NFL quarterback, Haskins is determined to be a positive presence in the locker room, a winner on the field and a "bright spot" in the nation's capital.

Haskins accomplished one of his goals Wednesday when head coach Ron Rivera named him as one of five captains for the 2020 campaign. Haskins joins guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, safety Landon Collins and special teams standout Deshazor Everett as the five season-long captains. Rivera will then select one additional captain for each game.