Washington Football Team Announces Partnership with Moderna to Support Area Vaccination Efforts  

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (November 4, 2021) – The Washington Football Team today announced a partnership with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, to educate fans, residents, and communities across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination through a public health campaign titled "Get Back in the Game."

Building on the remarkable efforts of federal, state, and local governments to administer mass vaccination campaigns across the DMV, the joint Washington Football Team and Moderna "Get Back in the Game'' campaign will deliver targeted communications and resources to help provide vaccination education in underserved communities. In collaboration with civic and business leaders across the region, the campaign will help drive community engagement and outreach, while also providing local information and resources to find area providers administering vaccinations.

"Coach Rivera and I are beyond impressed by how innovators such as Moderna have answered the global call for public health action and innovation in the face of this pandemic and are partnering with community leaders and public health officials to bring updated medical information and resources to help our communities make informed individual decisions about the vaccine," said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. "To further ensure the safety of all communities and make it possible to do all the things we love to do, including watching our team perform on the field with loved ones and other fans, we need all those who are eligible to get the shot and get back into the game."

The Washington Football Team's partnership with Moderna will provide dedicated vaccination information for communities throughout the DMV via a custom microsite as well as on Washington Football Team social channels and other platforms. The campaign will also include special messages from notable alumni and front office leaders. Throughout the season, the Washington Football Team and Moderna will also host two virtual training sessions featuring Washington Football Team and Moderna representatives for local healthcare providers, community leaders, and influencers.

This campaign builds on efforts through the summer and at the start of the season to help increase access to information and vaccines through team events. The Washington Football Team twice hosted vaccination events at FedExField in partnership with the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force. Additionally, it has partnered with the Virginia Department of Health, Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, and Test Here to offer a free walk-up vaccination clinic at Training Camp. The Team also hosted mobile vaccination clinics during its preseason games and first two home games at FedExField, in partnership with Prince George's County Department of Public Health.