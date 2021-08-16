News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Becomes First NFL Team to Launch AGA's Responsible Sports Betting Initiative

Aug 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Football Team has joined the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign, making it the first National Football League (NFL) team to partner with the AGA to promote responsible sports betting.

The Washington Football Team will connect Have A Game Plan in-stadium activations, sponsored content on washingtonfootball.com, and campaign promotion on the team's upcoming preseason radio and television broadcasts.

"With legal sports betting now permitted across our region, we are ensuring responsible gaming serves as a foundation for how we engage in this exciting commercial market," said Washington Football Team's Chief Partnership Officer Scott Shepherd. "We're not only proud to partner with the AGA, the architect of Have A Game Plan, but also proud to lead by educating fans as they enjoy football in an engaging, new way."

"Getting sports betting right is a shared responsibility for everyone involved," said AGA Senior Vice President Casey Clark. "The Washington Football Team's partnership demonstrates their leadership and commitment to making responsibility core to their sports betting strategy. Today's announcement puts Have A Game Plan in front of more fans and is a step further in building a responsible, sustainable legal market."

The season-long campaign will launch during the team's first home preseason game on August 20 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Washington Football Team's preseason radio and television broadcasts will include 20-second spots encouraging fans to bet responsibly and directing fans to AGA's Have a Game Plan website for resources and other information.

Sports betting is now legal and live in 22 states and the District of Columbia. During the NFL season, six additional states are expected to launch. The NFL has a long-standing partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The AGA launched Have a Game Plan in late 2019 to educate sports fans on the principles of responsible sports betting. As the first NFL team to join the campaign, the Washington Football Team joins official campaign partners DraftKings, FanDuel, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, NHL, PGA TOUR, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Vegas Golden Knights, and UFC.

