News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 02:00 PM

Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

arrivals-lead-art072320

The Washington Football Team's players officially began reporting for training camp today with rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve getting tested for COVID-19.

Players began arriving at the team facility at 7 a.m. in small groups by charter buses and were tested in a medical trailer that was stationed at the far end of the parking lot. Players had their temperature taken by a medical professional and then were given a nasal swab to test for the novel coronavirus.

"Alright guys, welcome," head coach Ron Rivera said to the first group of players. "It's not what we all wanted. It's a little different, but we'll make the best of it and understand it's our new normal and don't let it get in our way. Stay safe, distance, distance, distance and keep yourselves six feet."

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

Rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve arrived at the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Thursday, July 22, 2020.

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end Chase Young at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
1 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end Chase Young at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
2 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young goes in for his COVID-19 test at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
3 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young goes in for his COVID-19 test at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
4 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Defensive end Chase Young talks to head coach Ron Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
5 / 37

Defensive end Chase Young talks to head coach Ron Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS - 2020-07-23T111919.815
6 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
7 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
8 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets head coach Ron Rivera at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
9 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets head coach Ron Rivera at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets defensive end Ryan Kerrigan at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
10 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets defensive end Ryan Kerrigan at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
11 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
12 / 37

Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
13 / 37

Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
14 / 37

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
15 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Guard Brandon Scherff arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
16 / 37

Guard Brandon Scherff arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Running back Derrius Guice arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
17 / 37

Running back Derrius Guice arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
18 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Kyle Allen walks out after taking his COVID-19 test
19 / 37

Quarterback Kyle Allen walks out after taking his COVID-19 test

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Kyle Allen at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
20 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Kyle Allen at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
21 / 37

Linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Running back Bryce Love arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
22 / 37

Running back Bryce Love arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Cornerback Ronald Darby arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
23 / 37

Cornerback Ronald Darby arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Guard Mike Liedtke arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
24 / 37

Guard Mike Liedtke arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to guard Michael Liedtke at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
25 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to guard Michael Liedtke at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie running back Antonio Gibson arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
26 / 37

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
27 / 37

Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
28 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie offensive lineman Keith Ismael gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
29 / 37

Rookie offensive lineman Keith Ismael gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS (93)
30 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
31 / 37

Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
32 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
33 / 37

Rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Rookie quarterback Steven Montez arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
34 / 37

Rookie quarterback Steven Montez arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Wide receiver Jester Weah arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
35 / 37

Wide receiver Jester Weah arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS - 2020-07-23T111849.828
36 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
37 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Over the course of the next two hours, other players and rookies began to arrive in their own vehicles with Rivera Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken welcoming them individually. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young arrived shortly after the first bus of players left the facility, followed by quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Other notable players to report Thursday morning included guard Brandon Scherff, running back Derrius Guice and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

Here is a list of all the players who arrived at the facility:

Table inside Article
Position Player
OL Paul Adams
QB Kyle Allen
DL David Bada
TE Marcus Baugh
DL Ryan Bee
DE Jordan Brailford
DE Caleb Brantley
T Saahdiq Charles
DB Kamren Curl
DB Ronald Darby
DB Sean Davis
LB Reuben Foster
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
RB Derrius Guice
WR Kelvin Harmon
QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
LB Khaleke Hudson
DL Matt Ioannidis
OL Keith Ismael
WR Johnathon Johnson
DL Ryan Kerrigan
OL Mike Liedtke
RB Bryce Love
QB Steven Montez
TE Thaddeus Moss
OL Brandon Scherff
QB Alex Smith
DL James Smith-Williams
DB Simeon Thomas
WR Jester Weah
WR Isaiah Wright
DE Chase Young

Related Content

Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall
news

Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall

The team made the following roster moves Sunday.
NFL logo painted on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
news

NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

The modifications include an increase to the practice squad, elimination of preseason games and opt out options for players.
 The Washington Football Team Signs DL David Bada
news

 The Washington Football Team Signs DL David Bada

The team announced the following roster move Friday.
Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts
news

Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

The eight members of Washington's 2020 draft class signed their rookie contracts on July 22 and July 23.

Advertising