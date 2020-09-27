Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Cleveland Browns
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 32 CB Danny Johnson
- No. 35 RB Bryce Love
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 72 T David Sharpe
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams
The Cleveland Browns declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- No. 26 CB Greedy Williams
- No. 50 LB Jacob Phillips
- No. 54 DE Olivier Vernon
- No. 63 G Evan Brown
- No. 82 WR Rashard Higgins
