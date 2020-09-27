News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Browns Inactives, Week 3

Sep 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

PrimaryLogoCard_2560x1440_BurgundyOnGold

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Cleveland Browns

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 32 CB Danny Johnson
  • No. 35 RB Bryce Love
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 72 T David Sharpe
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

The Cleveland Browns declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • No. 26 CB Greedy Williams
  • No. 50 LB Jacob Phillips
  • No. 54 DE Olivier Vernon
  • No. 63 G Evan Brown
  • No. 82 WR Rashard Higgins

Advertising