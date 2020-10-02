Washington Football Team Places Bryce Love On Injured Reserve

Running back Bryce Love has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Washington Football Team announced Friday. Love, who has been working toward a comeback since tearing his ACL in 2018, has experienced some swelling in his knee, according to head coach Ron Rivera, and will miss the next three to four weeks.

"It's probably from overuse," Rivera said during his press conference. "He's got some issues with [his knee], so we decided to IR him and put him down so he can rest it and get that swelling down."

Love has yet to make his NFL debut after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, but he has been optimistic about returning to the field and garnered praise for his effort during training camp. He was regularly featured in the rotation at running back, and there were moments where he showed the quickness that made him a Heisman finalist at Stanford.

"I've seen some positive things. I really have," Rivera said Aug. 20. "The biggest thing is him getting back and getting his confidence back in what he's done. It's been kind of nice to watch him run and get bounced around and for him to absorb it. He's a great young man.

"He's a guy that as he continues to grow, I believe he has a chance to get in a position to grow and help us."

Love, who missed his entire rookie season recovering from his knee injury, said it was a tough experience for him, but he was excited about the opportunities that were in front of him. He liked everything about working in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system and felt like he was able to utilize his entire skillset, especially since his former teammate, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, had so much success working with Turner.