Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Richmond, Va., June 4, 2021 –The Washington Football Team, in partnership with the City of Richmond, announced the beginning of Training Camp, set to take place at the Bon Secours Training Center, from July 27 through July 31.

"Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year," said President Jason Wright. "Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season."

"We're pleased to welcome the Washington Football Team back to the City of Richmond for Training Camp this summer," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "With a new coach and team leadership, we're excited about the organization's direction and commitment to our city and its fans in the region. We look forward to hosting the team for an exciting week that features emerging young talent on the field and showcases all that Richmond has to offer off the field."

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.

"Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer."

Training Camp will be open to fans, with unique fan experiences and special themed days throughout camp. In the weeks ahead, the Team will provide further updates on fan engagement and family-friendly activities, information about visiting Richmond, and details about the protocols and measures the Team is taking to ensure the safety of fans, staff, and players. Visit WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for the latest updates.

Beyond Training Camp activities on-site, this year's partnership between the City of Richmond and the Washington Football Team will also continue its focus on providing community support throughout the city. In previous years, the partnership has generated charitable initiatives resulting in the construction of new playgrounds and high school football facilities, the implementation of high-impact educational programs in elementary and high schools, and donations of sports equipment.