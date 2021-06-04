News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

Jun 04, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Richmond, Va., June 4, 2021 –The Washington Football Team, in partnership with the City of Richmond, announced the beginning of Training Camp, set to take place at the Bon Secours Training Center, from July 27 through July 31. 

"Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year," said President Jason Wright. "Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season." 

"We're pleased to welcome the Washington Football Team back to the City of Richmond for Training Camp this summer," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "With a new coach and team leadership, we're excited about the organization's direction and commitment to our city and its fans in the region. We look forward to hosting the team for an exciting week that features emerging young talent on the field and showcases all that Richmond has to offer off the field." 

Fans can visit the Training Camp hub at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available. Fans will also receive team updates, offers and exclusive content by visiting the Training Camp hub.  

"Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer." 

Training Camp will be open to fans, with unique fan experiences and special themed days throughout camp. In the weeks ahead, the Team will provide further updates on fan engagement and family-friendly activities, information about visiting Richmond, and details about the protocols and measures the Team is taking to ensure the safety of fans, staff, and players. Visit WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp for the latest updates. 

Beyond Training Camp activities on-site, this year's partnership between the City of Richmond and the Washington Football Team will also continue its focus on providing community support throughout the city. In previous years, the partnership has generated charitable initiatives resulting in the construction of new playgrounds and high school football facilities, the implementation of high-impact educational programs in elementary and high schools, and donations of sports equipment. 

During the team's previous stay in Richmond and throughout the 2019 calendar year, the Washington Football Charitable Foundation's youth programs impacted more than 7,000 children in the Richmond community. Events and activities included the Gatorade Junior Training Camp, Coaches in the Classroom, launch of the InSideOut Initiative, expansion of the Loads of Love program including over $50,000 in new grant funding and a complete renovation of the laundry center at Carver Elementary School, growth of the Washington READS program, and more.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

With experience spanning the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, Misselbrook joins the executive leadership team, overseeing fan-centric content and brand marketing.
news

Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Announces Scouting Additions

The team announced the following personnel moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

With the NFL's schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales, the Washington Football Team today made official its intention to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.
news

Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

Notes on every player from first-round LB Jamin Davis to seventh-round WR Dax Milne.
news

Washington Releases WRs Jeff Badet, Trevor Davis

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

The team signed announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Show Passion, Creativity and Loyalty Through 39,783 Name Submissions To WashingtonJourney.com  

Fans young and old, near and far, participated with more 13,373 submissions from the DMV, 720 from Europe and more than 110 from Australia and New Zealand.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
news

Washington Waives RB Bryce Love

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
news

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

The team announced the following roster move Friday.
Advertising