Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 04:50 PM

Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team claimed the following player off of waivers:

  • CB Ryan Lewis

