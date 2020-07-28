Washington Football Team Offers Full Refunds To Reserved General Admission And Club Seat Members

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Football Team has communicated with season ticket members about the 2020 season.

The organization sent a letter to season ticket members Tuesday detailing new policies and procedures related to safety, security and ticketing. All updates were made under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Football League and Prince George's County health officials.

Understanding that each fan has a unique personal situation, the club is giving season ticket members seated in reserved and club sections the option to defer their season tickets to the 2021 season and receive an account credit or a refund.

Fans in attendance will be required to follow specific safety and security measures, which includes mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property. Fans can view the updated safety and security measures at WashingtonFootball.com/FedExFieldSafe.

The team will be implementing mobile-only ticketing this year, meaning season ticket members will not be receiving hard copies of their 2020 tickets. There will be several interactive webinars to walk members through how to access their tickets electronically.