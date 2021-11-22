Washington Football Team debuts 'Shop Black' holiday market as part of 'Inspire Change'-themed Monday Night Football game against Seattle Seahawks

LANDOVER, Maryland, Nov. 22, 2021 – Today the Washington Football Team announced its inaugural Shop Black Holiday Market, among a full schedule of pregame and in-game activations to support the NFL'sInspire Change initiative during the Team's primetime Nov. 29th Monday Night Football game.

The Washington Football Team's Black Engagement Network (B.E.N.) will launch its first-ever Shop Black Holiday Market in the Bud Light Party Pavilion before the game, spotlighting 20 local businesses across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV). The Holiday Market will be hosted in partnership with VistaPrint, the design and marketing partner to small businesses around the world. As Official Design Partner of the Washington Football Team, VistaPrint is helping to support these 20 Black-owned small businesses during the all-important holiday sales season by designing and printing custom marketing materials that promote each businesses' unique brand and products.

The Holiday Market will open at 5:20 p.m. and will remain open through the end of the third quarter of the game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase items, including apparel, accessories, and home decor. Featured local business include:

All Very Goods, a multi-dimensional and evolving brand of high quality and beautifully designed accessories, jewelry, apparel, and stationery inspired by Black history, culture, storytelling, and tradition of craft and design

Mood by KIA, a line of luxury home fragrance products designed to shift the energies of spaces and founded by Kia Smith, a Washington, DC area-based entrepreneur and realtor who knows ambiance

5-12 Dessert, a luxury dessert business that specializes in artistically designed custom cakes, cookies, and desserts, owned by mother-daughter duo Daneen and Chef Tai Heath

A full list of all 20 business in attendance can be found at the end of release.

In November 2020, Washington's B.E.N developed its Shop Black Shopping & Dining Directory, a curated list of small Black-owned businesses from across the DMV. The directory, powered by VistaPrint, was created to encourage fans to support Black-owned small businesses and help accelerate their growth by shining a light on these companies and providing tools and resources for success. Participating companies have reported growth in sales, more website traffic, and more foot traffic inside their brick-and-mortar businesses. Past programming has included a small business bootcamp, COVID relief grants, and features on the Washington Football Team social media channels.

Additional Activations

Activations during the game will support efforts by players, teams, and the league to help ensure that access to opportunity is a reality for all, including support for efforts that drive progress in police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and education and economic advancement. Activations include:

In-game Entertainment:D.C. native, Grammy-nominated rapper, and longtime supporter of the Washington Football Team, Wale, will perform at halftime. During the performance, Wale will be accompanied by Y'Anna Crawley, D.C. native and 2009 Season II winner of BET's Sunday Best, who will be performing background vocals. An inspirational video and photo montage also will be displayed live on the stadium HD boards, celebrating the African American community across the DMV.

Black Alley Band, a celebrated DC Go-Go band, will perform pregame and at halftime located in the Bud Light Party Pavilion. The Band also will be featured in a "Lift Every Voice & Sing" performance prior to kickoff.

HBCU Night Out:The Washington Football Team, in partnership with the D.C. Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance and Black Greek Fest, will host a special night out for HBCU grads, Sororities and Fraternities, plus family, and friends. Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/hbcunightout. Group ticket purchasers will have the option to add a special, paid pregame HBCU Block Party to their ticket purchase. Each pregame ticket includes an all-you-can-eat buffet pass and beer and wine for those 21 and over, a musical performance by the Bowie State Symphony of Soul band, and a special appearance by HBCU alumnus and Washington Football legend Doug Williams. The Block Party will take place in the Ciroc Terrace, located in the Club level section 332.

B.E.N. Educator of The Month:The Washington Football Team will honor multiple B.E.N. Educators of the Month from the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic preventing fans from attending games at FedExField last year, the Washington Football Team is excited for the opportunity to recognize all honorees in person this year.

The B.E.N. Educator of the Month Program is designed to recognize educators in the DMV who are going above and beyond to make a positive difference in their students' lives while also impacting the greater community. Fans who wish to nominate Educators of the Month through the Team's ongoing initiative may do so here: WashingtonFootball.com/ben/educator-of-the-month.

LIVE Inspired Paintings:Local artists will create paintings based on the Inspire Change theme. The artists will be painting live throughout the game in the East End Zone. The paintings will be featured on Washington Football Team digital channels and the Team's official website and, upon completion, will be displayed at FedExField.

Youth Essay Contest:The Washington Football Team, in partnership with local schools, will launch its Inspire Change Youth Essay Contest during the game. Elementary, middle school, and high school students will have the opportunity to share what Inspire Change means to them. Winners will recite their essays via a video on the Team's website, be recognized in-game during the final regular season home game, and receive a $500 prize.

Inspire Change Stadium Dressing:Select areas of FedExField will be dressed as part of the Inspire Change gameday theme, including NFL Inspire Change field stencils and signage, and original murals.

Monday Night's activations build on the Washington Football Team's year-round efforts to support local communities, lead on social justice matters, and increase access to opportunity for all across the DMV area. In the past year, the Washington Football Team helped register voters and hosted a super voting site for Prince George's County Board of Elections, as part of its DMVotes campaign. The Team also brought together players, coaches, and policymakers through "Communities of Trust" conversations to support law enforcement reforms across the DMV. Most recently, the Team hosted a criminal justice reform discussion for full-time staff during which Sean K. Ellis and criminal defense lawyer Rosemary Scapicchio shared the story of Sean's wrongful conviction at the age of 19, and his 22-year journey to prove his innocence. These initiatives are in addition to programs in place to support and lift up the Team's employees and broader community through education, allyship, mentorship, career development, and community such as the Team's Black Engagement Network (B.E.N.), Women's Initiative Network (WIN), and the league's first Pride Night Out event.