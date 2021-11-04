Washington Football Team earns premier standard for FedExField in advancing safety, health, and wellness for attendees

LANDOVER, MD – Today, the Washington Football Team and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced FedExField has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types, and focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency plans necessary to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future. This distinction is awarded to buildings, interior spaces, and communities that have adopted world-class standards for overall health and safety.

The Washington Football Team earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating upon the successful completion of third-party documentation review by Green Business Certification, Inc. (GBCI) to confirm it has met the specific intents and requirements. Evidence-based measures that have been adopted and third-party verified prior to receiving the WELL Health-Safety Rating include enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices, support of frequent hand washing, reduction in surface contacts, healthy re-entry protocols for the organization, end-to-end emergency preparedness and planning, business continuity planning, and a host of other employee support programs, such as paid sick leave, mental health services and support, and opportunities for all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"This pandemic has been an enormously challenging time for the live events industry, but our true measure during this time has been our commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, players, partners, and employees. Today's announcement is a validation of that hard work and commitment to achieve our public health objectives during this time and ensure a safe and welcoming environment at FedExField," said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. "The work continues, and we will always embrace evidence-based measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, support our employees, and players, and keep our fans healthy and safe while attending events at FedExField."

"We commend the Washington Football Team for earning this distinction for FedExField. As the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces, and communities seeking to implement, validate, and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness, IWBI is extremely proud to see the live events industry truly embrace evidence-based measures and endorse third-party verification to drive consumer confidence and bolster public health at this critical time," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI.

This distinction for the Washington Football Team builds on its successful public health and safety efforts in 2020 that resulted in the team having one of the lowest infection rates in the NFL. Additionally, the team continues to maintain a fulltime Infection Control Officer while also requiring that all non-player employees of the Team be vaccinated. Moreover, the Washington Football Team has actively participated in community programming to support vaccination efforts, including two clinics held on-site at FedExField with the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"The Washington Football Team has been a reliable and exemplary partner in our community throughout the pandemic, and I am proud to see their hard work be recognized by the leading organization ensuring public, private, and community spaces are safe for attendees and visitors alike," said Dr. Ernest Carter, Prince George's County Public Health Officer. "We have had a collaborative relationship with the Washington Football Team since the onset of COVID-19 as they helped us bring public health resources to our community so residents and businesses are protected from the virus. I want to congratulate the Washington Football Team for their commitment to public health."