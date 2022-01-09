News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

Jan 09, 2022 at 11:28 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Inactives_16x9

East Rutherford, New Jersey -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
  • No. 16 K Brian Johnson
  • No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
  • No. 50 DE Nate Orchard
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
  • No. 90 DE Montez Sweat

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington activates multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 
news

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates multiple players off practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 16

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington activates Joey Slye off Reserve/Injured list, Wendell Smallwood off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington places Landon Collins on IR amid multiple moves

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
news

Washington activates Kyle Allen, Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller, Milo Eifler off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
Advertising