Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

East Rutherford, New Jersey -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 16 K Brian Johnson
- No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
- No. 50 DE Nate Orchard
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
- No. 90 DE Montez Sweat
