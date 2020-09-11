Washington Football Team Hosts 59th Welcome Home Luncheon 

The luncheon began with a VIP reception presented by Trustar Bank and hosted by former Washington cheerleader GeNienne Samuels and former Washington great Brian Mitchell. The reception included an interview with Washington running back Bryce Love and was followed by an audience Q&A with Samuels and Mitchell.

Guests then had the opportunity to join the live stream for the start of the program, which included opening remarks from Donaldson and Moss followed by messages from Wright and Shaza Anderson, founder of Trustar Bank and a Washington Football Charitable Foundation Leadership Council member.

Former tight end Rick "Doc" Walker then joined in on the fun to present the 2019 player awards. It was at this time that long snapper Nick Sundberg was honored for his nomination as Washington's Community Man of the Year for his service and commitment to the Loads of Love program. Nick and his wife Flor have been, alongside the Foundation, installing washers and dryers in schools and youth serving non-profits, decreasing the barrier to clean clothes, and improving the lives of over 12,000 youth and their families across the DMV