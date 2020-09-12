Washington Football Team Institutes Social Justice Initiatives For Season Opener

As an organization, Washington has made a conscious effort to address social justice issues since June. It started the Black Engagement Network to strengthen its commitment to Black employees with professional development and career management. It instituted a town hall led by six members of the organization, including Jennifer King -- the first female African-American full-time coaching intern in league history -- who was a police officer before pursuing a coaching career.

"I am proud of everyone who is on the right side of this fight against social injustice," Rivera said. "I am eager to help in any way I can in making a difference."

Players have also stepped up to take action and address social injustice in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Dwayne Haskins Jr. attended a protest in front of the White House in response to Floyd's death. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young was featured in a call-to-action video alongside some of the NFL's top players.

"Their message was powerful and one that every fan of this league should support," Rivera said.

Haskins said he attended the protest because he wanted to "be part of the difference."

"It was my first protest ever, I never thought I'd ever be able to actually go to a protest especially in this day and age, so it was just crazy to be there," Haskins said. "[It was] just the energy and the atmosphere when you walk around people and how much you're supporting the cause."

On Aug. 27, Washington postponed its scrimmage at the stadium in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in order to have an open dialogue about racial injustice. Rivera said in a statement that discussions will continue as Washington plans to make further progress in addressing racism and social injustice.

"We are all in this together. And as a team we will work to figure out ways that we can make a positive impact in our communities."