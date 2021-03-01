News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Appoints Joey Colby-Begovich As Vice President Of Guest Experience

Mar 01, 2021 at 12:28 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

GC1_1428 (1)
Washington Football Team players run out onto FedExField before a game during the 2020 season. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., March 1, 2021 – The Washington Football Team today announced that it has named Joey Colby-Begovich Vice President of Guest Experience. In this role, Colby-Begovich will oversee the complete fan gameday experience – from atmosphere, music and entertainment to food and beverage, parking, and stadium layout. This appointment comes as Washington moves into the next phase of its rebranding journey.

Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team, said, "A reimagined guest service and entertainment approach will be a key driver in our rebranding effort. For more than 20 years, Joey has created fun and unique environments for families, while also making sure they feel at home. He brings an inclusive approach to guest experience and will assemble a team of top advisors with deep expertise in key areas of gameday entertainment. Working with these advisors he will create a memorable experience for fans from the moment they approach FedExField through to when they exit the turnstiles." 

Colby-Begovich comes to the Washington Football Team from leading luxury hospitality company, Inspirato, where he served as Vice President of Hospitality Operations responsible for divisions including: Residence Operations, Hotel Service Operations, Experiential Travel Operations, Bespoke Travel Operations, and Member and Sales Events. Previously, Joey spent more than 13 years at Carnival Cruise Line, advancing through the on-board ranks and transitioning to Carnival's corporate headquarters, leading the integrated approach to entertainment programming and the full guest experience across fleets as Director of Guest Experience. 

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to reimagine the gameday experience and bring it to life for Washington Football team fans as part of the rebrand process," added Colby-Begovich. "I'm looking forward to joining Jason and the leadership team, who are committed to setting a new standard for the fans. We will prioritize excitement and entertainment, but also safety and efficiency. After not being able to have fans attend games last season, we want to impress our fans when we welcome them back this fall to root for the Burgundy and Gold."  

As Vice President of Guest Experience, Joey Colby-Begovich will be a member of Jason Wright's Executive Leadership Team. His first day with the Washington Football Team is Monday, March 1st.

