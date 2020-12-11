Washington Football Team Kicks Off 'Gift That Keeps On Giving' Campaign With Fresh Vine Wine Benefitting USO-Metro

From Friday, December 11th to Tuesday, December 22nd, Fresh Vine Wine will partner up with the Washington Football Team in hosting a holiday giveback campaign raising funds for the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro). For every Fresh Vine 3-Bottle Gift set sold using the code "USOWAS", Fresh Vine Wine will be donating 15% of funds to USO-Metro's mission keeping service members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service. The long-time military not-for-profit partner of the Washington Football Team is set to host annual holiday programs (Tree's for our Heroes, Project USO Elf, Holiday Drive-By Pick Ups) focused on alleviating financial burden and connecting tens of military families in the National Capital Region. To learn more about how you can support USO-Metro's mission, visit www.usometro.org today!