Washington Football Team Kicks Off Salute to Service Week with Staff Pack4Troops

Nov 01, 2021 at 08:00 AM
On Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team organization will come together to pack 1,000 care packages for active-duty military members deploying overseas this holiday season. In partnership with the USO, staff and executives will commit their morning to keeping military members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service. The beginning event that will kick the organization's Salute to Service Week, Pack4Troops is hosted at FedExField in November annually celebrating the year-round partnership with USO and highlighting the only USO Club in a Sports Stadium in the world.

Over 100 staff members will spend the morning unloading snacks, treats, and toiletries from the USO Mobile Unit, individually packing care packages, writing notes to the service members deploying, and learning about the process and impacts a deployment has on the families involved. Staff will be joined by USO volunteers, as well as 15 uniformed sailors representing the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Medical Staff who will volunteer, as well.

For more information on the event, please check in on Washington Salute social media channels highlighting the impact, event, and connection with active duty military members. Additionally, stay tuned for a Pack4Troops that will be open to fans and hosted in December with Black Rife Coffee and Beacon Roofing.

For more information about Pack4Troops visit HERE and information on volunteering with USO-Metro please visit HERE.

