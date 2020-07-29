Washington Will Have "Team" On The Backs Of Practice Jerseys And Shirts

Rivera later added that "everyone in the building" will feel the team-first culture he is trying to build.

"More than anything else, this is not about me," he said. "This is about us as an organization, us as a team. I think if we stay true to us, we have a chance."

Rivera hopes that the decision will send a message to the players that they have to "earn the right to be a part of our team."

"We're going to go with this for a while," Rivera said. "And then, as we start getting into certain phases of football, then we'll start seeing the names showing up again."

Rivera has always respected the franchise's rich history, and he hopes the "team" practice jerseys and shirts will make fans feel like they're part of the sustainable, winning culture he wants to establish. Moving forward, Rivera believes the Washington Football Team is "our team."

Rivera sees an opportunity to establish and build a new era of football in Washington, but the only way to do that is by moving away from individual accomplishments and focusing on what matters most: the team.