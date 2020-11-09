News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Names Andre Chambers As Chief People Officer

Nov 09, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

PrimaryLogoCard_2560x1440_BurgundyOnGold

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (November 9, 2020) – The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it will appoint Andre Chambers as Chief People Officer. Andre will oversee front office employee experience and culture, a vital position working directly with Team President Jason Wright. As the newest addition to the executive leadership team, he'll help to reimagine the structure, people strategy and human resources function as Washington continues its path towards becoming a modern franchise. 

"Andre is the perfect fit for this pivotal role at this crucial time for our organization," said Wright. "With his combination of 20 years of high-level private-sector HR experience and his most recent work with the Oakland A's, where he established an environment that was awarded a 'Best Place to Work in Sports' designation from Front Office Sports, he will lead the development of a culture here that is inclusive, innovative and balances the talent management of our current staff with best-in-class recruitment as we shape the franchise of the future." 

Since Wright's arrival, considerable work has been done to evolve the organization's human resources policies and procedures. Andre will be tasked with continuing the organization's progress and supporting the growth of a talented, diverse and committed front office. 

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Washington Football Team during a time of great change and transformation. Jason and the leadership team have an extraordinary vision for this organization and I look forward to partnering with all of our front office employees to cultivate an amazing place to work," said Chambers.

Chambers has a 20-year track record in building HR functions and transforming culture, having worked with some of the most respected brands in the world. Prior to his role with the Athletics, Chambers held leadership roles in talent and HR with major corporations, including Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Citigroup, and IBM. He is on the board of the Peralta Colleges Foundation and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York (Fredonia) and a master's degree in Management Systems from Clarkson University.

Related Content

news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Washington Activates Steven Sims Off Injured Reserve; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places Landon Collins On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 7

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington Places Saahdiq Charles, Antonio Gandy-Golden On IR; Pulls 2 WRs From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back to FedExField

Approximately 3,000 Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members for the Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.
news

Washington Signs WR Robert Foster, Releases TE Marcus Baugh

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington Makes Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss against the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Advertising