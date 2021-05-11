News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Names Will Misselbrook Chief Creative And Digital Officer

May 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 11, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today it has appointed Will Misselbrook as the organization's first-ever Chief Creative and Digital Officer, reporting directly to team President Jason Wright. As part of Washington's executive leadership team, Misselbrook will oversee the organization's storytelling and brand marketing strategies while also developing engaging new content to drive even greater value for fans and team sponsors.

"Will is an exceptional leader who can seamlessly blend fan-centric content with relevant and resonate brand integrations," said Wright. "Considerable work has been done to improve our fan's experience online and to expand our partnership offerings. Will's role will be pivotal throughout our brand transformation as he brings unrivaled creative marketing experience on behalf of iconic brands and a track record of using original storytelling to engage digital communities."

Will's hiring continues the Washington Football Team's evolution as a franchise of the future and further builds upon the strong leadership team assembled over the last year in Washington. Will's title is the first of its kind within an NFL front office as no team currently has a C-suite member dedicated to digital or creative disciplines. He will lead an innovative new function focused on creative storytelling, digital sales, and content monetization within the award-winning Washington Football Team digital team. Continuously acknowledged for the quality and volume produced, the Washington Football Team social media group was recognized as the fan pick for Social Team of the Year by the NFL on FOX at the end of the 2020 season.

"I'm very excited to join the industry-leading marketing, creative, and digital groups at the Washington Football team to help tell the team's story in meaningful ways and to continue to strengthen our bond with fans," said Misselbrook. "The team did a fantastic job of creating access at a time when it was needed more than ever to bring fans into the gameday and football experiences online. We'll look to extend that approach through more dynamic content and explore new, immersive opportunities to connect the team to the fanbase, partners, alumni, and our entire community."

Before joining the Washington Football Team, Will Misselbrook was the Global Head of Creative for custom content, creative marketing, and original programming across all platforms and consumer touchpoints for The Trust, Wall Street Journal, Barron's Group, and Dow Jones Media Group. Will has worked for some of the most globally recognizable brands and agencies, including Wieden & Kennedy, Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH New York, in addition to serving as the SVP and Director of Global Creative Content Development for retail giant Coach in New York, and the Head of Creative Content and Branded Entertainment for Condé Nast Group (Condé Nast Entertainment & 23 Stories). Will holds a Film Diploma from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in Art History from the University of York (UK).

