News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Names Zaheer Benjamin Vice President of Business Intelligence & Analytics

May 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

2021_flavors_of_the_dmv

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 24, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today it has appointed Zaheer Benjamin as the organization's first-ever VP of Business Intelligence & Analytics, reporting directly to team President Jason Wright. As part of Washington's executive leadership team, Zaheer will oversee the organization's data and analytics strategies to optimize marketing, brand performance and commercial success.

"Creating the model franchise of the future means fundamentally rethinking how we incorporate data-driven decision-making into every level of the organization," said Wright. "Zaheer brings the leadership experience and professional track record to serve as a partner to our commercial teams and business leaders across the organization, as well as to develop and manage the Washington Football Team's data and analytics agenda, facilitate learning, and drive success across all of its business categories."

Zaheer's hiring continues the Washington Football Team's investment in business innovation strategies and further builds upon the strong leadership team assembled over the last year in Washington. As part of his role developing and managing the Washington Football Team's business data and analytics, he will create predictive models to drive experimentation and analysis across the business, oversee customer analysis and channel optimization strategies, and support the President and Executive Team on data-driven decision-making on commercial initiatives.

"How organizations leverage data and analytics to make informed decisions is a critical component of success on and off the field," added Zaheer. "I'm excited to work with Jason and the leadership team on ways we can leverage strategic data analysis to put the Washington Football franchise at the forefront of the global sports and entertainment landscape."

Before joining the Washington Football Team, Zaheer served as the Head of Global Partnerships Strategy for Real Madrid Club de Fútbol. In this role, he was responsible for defining the club's strategic positioning in the global marketplace as well as identifying and commercializing new and unique business opportunities across various verticals in the sport, media, and entertainment landscape. Prior to this, Zaheer was Head of Business Planning & Analytics for the Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League and Vice President, Business Planning & Basketball Analytics for the Phoenix Suns. Zaheer holds a Master of Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Princeton University.

Related Content

news

Washington Announces Scouting Changes

Washington announced the following scouting changes on Monday.
news

Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

Davis is just starting his journey in the NFL, but he already has the right mindset for how to succeed.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021.
news

How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

Brown is known for being a dynamic player downfield, but it took hard work with his high school receivers coach to get to that point.
Advertising