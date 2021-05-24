Washington Football Team Names Zaheer Benjamin Vice President of Business Intelligence & Analytics

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 24, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today it has appointed Zaheer Benjamin as the organization's first-ever VP of Business Intelligence & Analytics, reporting directly to team President Jason Wright. As part of Washington's executive leadership team, Zaheer will oversee the organization's data and analytics strategies to optimize marketing, brand performance and commercial success.

"Creating the model franchise of the future means fundamentally rethinking how we incorporate data-driven decision-making into every level of the organization," said Wright. "Zaheer brings the leadership experience and professional track record to serve as a partner to our commercial teams and business leaders across the organization, as well as to develop and manage the Washington Football Team's data and analytics agenda, facilitate learning, and drive success across all of its business categories."

Zaheer's hiring continues the Washington Football Team's investment in business innovation strategies and further builds upon the strong leadership team assembled over the last year in Washington. As part of his role developing and managing the Washington Football Team's business data and analytics, he will create predictive models to drive experimentation and analysis across the business, oversee customer analysis and channel optimization strategies, and support the President and Executive Team on data-driven decision-making on commercial initiatives.

"How organizations leverage data and analytics to make informed decisions is a critical component of success on and off the field," added Zaheer. "I'm excited to work with Jason and the leadership team on ways we can leverage strategic data analysis to put the Washington Football franchise at the forefront of the global sports and entertainment landscape."