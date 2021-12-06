Washington Football Team Partners with Black Rifle Coffee, Beacon Roofing, & Pepsi to Pack 750 Care Packages for Deploying Military Members

Chairman of the Board of Directors of USO-Metro, Paul McQuillan, was in attendance to thank presenting sponsors and talk about the institution of the Pack4Troops program (created months after 9/11) and the success it's had in supporting military members for nearly two decades. The Washington Football Team was proud to host the pack, support service members deploying this holiday season, and empowering many across the region to do the same following a win over the Raiders on Sunday.