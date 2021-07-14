Washington Football Team Partners with NFL Network's Michael Silver

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have partnered with NFL Network's Michael Silver as a contributor to washingtonfootball.com. Silver will also be a regular guest on the team's podcasts, weekly shows and pregame show along with being the sideline reporter for the preseason broadcasts.

"We are excited to welcome Mike as a contributor to our content team this season," said Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us tell our stories in a truly authentic way. His resume speaks for itself and his working relationship with Coach Rivera will allow us to get a unique perspective on the journey of our football team and will also add an element of exclusivity that we look to develop on all of our content platforms."

Silver is an award-winning journalist with over three decades of experience as a print reporter, television personality, author and podcaster.

Silver has been a part of the NFL Network since 2013 and became one of football's leading television personalities, earning multiple Emmy-nominations and appearing regularly on GameDay Morning, Thursday Night Football, Total Access, Gold Jacket Specials and numerous other shows. In 2017, he became a fulltime cast member of The Aftermath, a weekly breakdown of all things NFL.

Along with his on-air duties, Silver writes regularly for NFL.com, producing longform features and delving deep into the lives of his subjects via his trademark access, Silver serves as a strong voice—both on and off camera—on the football world's most thought-provoking topics, backing up his opinions with a wealth of informed analysis.

From 2007-13 Silver wrote for Yahoo! Sports and helped the website become one of the industry's most unlikely success stories. During his six years at the website Silver wrote popular, branded columns such as Morning Rush, 32 Questions and Friday Offerings To the Football Gods, helping Yahoo! complete an unlikely jump to the top of the ComScore ratings. Among the recognition Silver received at Yahoo! was a second-place finish for 'Breaking News' in the Associated Press Sports Editors' annual writing contest-for the April 2012 story in which the infamous 'pay-for-injure' audiotape ("Kill the head and the body will die") featuring former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was revealed. He also wrote a host of celebrated stories for GQ, including a 2011 article examining the NFL's growing head-trauma crisis and a 2012 detailing of Tim Tebow's polarizing string of performances ("The Year of Magical Stinking") for the Denver Broncos.

Prior to his work at Yahoo! Sports, Silver had a 13-plus-year career at Sports Illustrated, where he wrote more than 70 cover stories. He has also written for GQ, Rolling Stone and other leading publications and has authored books on NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice ('Rice'), NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman ('Walk On The Wild Side'), NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner ('All Things Possible,' has been produced into a biopic American Underdog which is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 10, 2021) and 12-time Olympic swimming medalist Natalie Coughlin ('Golden Girl'). Silver produced 13 consecutive Super Bowl game stories for the magazine.