Players And Alumni React To The Washington Football Team's Name And Jerseys

Former Washington running back Brian Mitchell doesn't like to get caught up in team names.

Playing for a team is about representing a city or region, he said, so he always viewed himself as playing for Washington during his 10 years with the team.

"As I think back on my career, I played for pride," Mitchell said. "I played for my teammates; I played for the people that believed in me. The era changed, in a sense, but it's still that same whole deal, and I can just add that to my book. It's just a new chapter for the same story that's been told."

In addition to the new name, the team revealed new uniform concepts featuring Allen, Haskins Landon Collins, Daron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young. The word "Washington" is displayed across the front of the burgundy and gold jerseys. The helmets will also retain the burgundy color, but will now feature gold numbers on each side.

The look is similar to what Allen wore at the University of Alabama, which he said is "unique."

Haskins also likes the new "throwback" uniforms, but he said it doesn't matter to him what they wear; he just wants to play. He does, however, like that the burgundy and gold are still the primary colors.