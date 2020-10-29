Washington Football Team Players And Coaches to Virtually Visit Walter Reed Day Before Veteran's Day

On Tuesday, November 10th, Washington Football Team players and coaches took a virtual tour of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center form 11 AM to 12 PM. The tour coordinated through the Warrior Family Coordination Cell will begin with a video featuring an overview of the medical center giving a visual of each department and treatment facility.

Patients from the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), Murtha's Cancer Center, and In-Patient Care Treatment Cell will participate in the tour. Patients from each department in the hospital will tell players and coaches about their connection to the military and about Walter Reed. Then, patients will have the opportunity to listen to players discussing their military connections, their experience in the NFL, and answer any questions the patients might have!

The Washington Football Team is excited to celebrate Veteran's Day (a day early) with the patients and support the work of all military staff at the largest Military Medical Center in the country. The virtual discussion will not be streamed live, but Washington Salute will feature highlight videos the week leading into the Salute to Service Game.