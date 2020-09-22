President's Weekly Brief 9/22

Encounters Of The Week

I did an interview this week with CBS Sports hosted by three charismatic women who hit me with hard questions, yet allowed for lots of levity between serious topics. I didn't realize until the interview ended that one of the hosts was THE Lisa Leslie -- famous US National Team basketball captain, Los Angeles Sparks WNBA legend and certified BOSS! I grew up in the Los Angeles area and my parents had Sparks season tickets. They were the first season tickets we bought since the Raiders left LA, and we were devoted to the team. I remember seeing Lisa Leslie throw down the first ever in-game dunk by a woman against Miami (to the dude who just rolled your eyes -- get off the hater-ade for just a moment and relax bruh). I fondly recall moments of sheer joy after a Sparks win, hugging my sister as purple, green, and gold confetti rained down on us. But I most vividly remember the bold message of women's empowerment that the WNBA, and Lisa Leslie in particular, embodied. Through various public service announcements, creative commercials and honest media interviews, the Sparks players demanded to be respected and treated as professional peers to their NBA counterparts. They advocated for women in other professions to be similarly respected and have better access to job progression and pay in their workplaces. They were on the "more than an athlete" kick well before it was so pervasive. This shaped me and my sister profoundly. It reinforced my desire to use whatever platforms I might gain through athletic success to advocate for the causes and people that I wanted to see uplifted. So, meeting Lisa this week left me a little starstruck -- something that never happens to me. Thank you for your inspiration, Lisa, even though the weight of your influence on my family made me an embarrassing, giddy mess after our interview 😊.