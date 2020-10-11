Washington Football Team Vs. Rams Inactives, Week 5

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Los Angeles Rams:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins
- No. 37 CB Greg Stroman
- No. 50 LB Jared Norris
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh
