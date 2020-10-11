News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Rams Inactives, Week 5

Oct 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

PrimaryLogoCard_2560x1440_BurgundyOnGold

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Los Angeles Rams:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins
  • No. 37 CB Greg Stroman
  • No. 50 LB Jared Norris
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington Elevates TE Temarrick Hemingway From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster move Saturday. 
news

Washington Places WR Steven Sims Jr. On Injured Reserve, Signs G Joshua Garnett To Active Roster

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team Will Host Players' Families at Sunday's Game vs. Rams 

news

Washington-Ravens Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Elevates G Joshua Garnett From Practice Squad

The team made the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places RB Bryce Love On Injured Reserve; Elevates LB Jared Norris From Practice Squad

The team made the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Football Team To Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game On October 4th At FedExField Against The Baltimore Ravens, Presented By Inova Schar Cancer Institute

"Battle of the Beltway" kicks off month of initiatives dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and research as part of the organization's long-standing commitment.
news

Washington Football Team Signs DT Devaroe Lawrence And DB Manny Patterson To Practice Squad, Releases K Brett Maher 

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington Football Team Places DT Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve, Elevates DE Nate Orchard From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Advertising