Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

Oct 04, 2020 at 11:30 AM
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Baltimore Ravens:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 15 WR Steven Sims Jr.
  • No. 32 DB Danny Johnson
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 99 Chase Young

The Baltimore Ravens declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Trace McSorley
  • No. 10 WR Chris Moore
  • No. 26 S Geno Stone
  • No. 79 T Ronnie Stanley
  • No. 92 DT Justin Madubuike
  • No. 95 DE Derek Wolfe

