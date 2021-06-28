Washington Football Team Selects "Fan Ambassador Network" To Support A Reimagined Gameday Experience

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., June 28, 2021 – Today, the Washington Football Team announced the launch of "FAN", the Team's first-ever Fan Ambassador Network. Comprised of a diverse group of 40 Washington Football Team supporters from across the DMV and the country, FAN will serve as the voice of the fanbase as the organization works to reimagine and enhance its gameday experience.

"Especially after last season, it's imperative that we bring our fans back together, and we need to do it in the right way. The creation of the Fan Ambassador Network is a fantastic way for us to bring our passionate fans further into the organization," said Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera. "I've had the personal pleasure of speaking with several FAN members already, and I love the excitement they have to be part of this group and can't wait to see the positive impact they will have on our gameday experience at FedExField."

Nominated by family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Washington Football Team fans, and selected from more than 1,300 nominations, the Fan Ambassador Network is comprised of seven planning groups:

● Community (7 Members): to help define the team's presence throughout the DMV

● Culinary (5 Members): to share thoughts on in-stadium and tailgate event food and beverage

● Culture (4 Members): to give insights on local art and lifestyle as well as team history

● Entertainment (7 Members): to provide ideas around integrating areas like music, dance, and gaming

● Fashion (4 Members): to discuss opinions on merchandise and new gear

● Family Experience (7 Members): to help create gameday activities that are enjoyable for parents and kids

● Sunday Funday (6 Members): to represent the crowd looking to take advantage of every minute of their weekend while also safely rooting on the team