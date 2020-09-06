News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Signs 13 Players To Its Practice Squad

Sep 06, 2020 at 03:15 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
Press Release Lead Art

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:

  • DT David Bada
  • DE Jordan Brailford
  • WR Tony Brown
  • CB Aaron Colvin
  • G Joshua Garnett
  • TE Hale Hentges 
  • QB Steven Montez
  • LB Jared Norris
  • DE Nate Orchard
  • LB Donald Payne
  • C Ross Pierschbacher
  • S Jeremy Reaves
  • WR Cam Sims

With the moves, the Washington Football Team's practice squad roster now stands at 13 players. Due to the fact that DT David Bada is a member of the International Pathway Program, he does not count towards the practice squad roster. With the addition of Bada, the Washington Football Team will be able to carry 17 players on their practice squad.

Advertising