News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 10:00 AM

Washington Football Team Signs All Draft Picks

Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team signed the following draft picks:

Table inside Article
Round (Pick) Player School
1(2) DE Chase Young Ohio State
3(66) RB Antonio Gibson Memphis
4(108) T Saahdiq Charles LSU
4(142) WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty
5(156) C Keith Ismael San Diego State
5(162) LB Khaleke Hudson Michigan
7(216) S Kamren Curl Arkansas
7(229) DE James Smith-Williams North Carolina State

The Washington Football Team now has all eight members of their 2020 draft class under contract.

