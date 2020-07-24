News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 12:33 PM

 The Washington Football Team Signs DL David Bada

Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team signed the following player:

  •   DL David Bada

Bada is part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.

The NFC East and the AFC East were chosen as divisions to participate in the IPP for the 2020 NFL season. Bada will not count towards the team's overall roster number during training camp or the team practice squad limit if subsequently signed to the practice squad.

Bada played for the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns who are one of Europe's top teams. He appeared in 29 games for Schwabisch Hall and registered 51 total tackles (33 solo) and 15.0 sacks. Bada also played for the Ingolstadt Dukes in the German Football League.

It was under the same IPP program that former London club football player DL Efe Obada developed into an Active roster NFL Player under Coach Ron Rivera's tutelage with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 and 2018.

