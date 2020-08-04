News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 09:45 AM

Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Press Release Lead Art

The Washington Football Team has signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Inman, 31, has appeared in 65 games and totaled 170 receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, when he made 97 receptions for 810 yards and found the end zone four times.

"I'm pretty excited about bringing in a young man like that who has some playing experience," head coach Ron Rivera said about Inman in his press conference Tuesday. "It's a young group of wide receivers we have, and any time you get an opportunity to bring a player in that's had success, we're excited about it."

Washington has already lost Kelvin Harmon due to a torn ACL, and Cody Latimer is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Inman also brings experience to the bunch, as he has more career games played (65) than every other wide receiver on the active roster combined (59).

Related Content

Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period
news

Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season
news

Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

Hood, who played for Washington from 2016-18, will primarily work with the strength and conditioning staff during training camp.
'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'
news

'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'

Chase Young has been trying to validate that claim to his personal trainer, Martin Gibson, since high school. It's brought him to the doorstep of the NFL as one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory.
QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins
news

QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

Zampese was pleased with the work Haskins put in this offseason. Here's what he wants the young quarterback to accomplish next.
'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field
news

'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

Training camp has begun, and players are excited to see their teammates after a virtual offseason.
Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual
news

Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major changes across the league, including frequent testing and no preseason games.
RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019
news

RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

Love, a fourth-round pick last season, will be out on the field once the Washington Football Team starts practicing.
Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 
news

Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery
news

Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

This is a major step for Smith as he attempts to return to the field following a life-threatening leg injury in 2018.
Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp
news

Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

Rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve arrived at the team facility for COVID-19 testing Thursday morning.
An Unusual Offseason Has Not Stopped Tress Way From Preparing To Replicate His Pro Bowl Campaign
news

An Unusual Offseason Has Not Stopped Tress Way From Preparing To Replicate His Pro Bowl Campaign

Way found unique, efficient ways to train during an unprecedented offseason.

Advertising