Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman

The Washington Football Team has signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Inman, 31, has appeared in 65 games and totaled 170 receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, when he made 97 receptions for 810 yards and found the end zone four times.

"I'm pretty excited about bringing in a young man like that who has some playing experience," head coach Ron Rivera said about Inman in his press conference Tuesday. "It's a young group of wide receivers we have, and any time you get an opportunity to bring a player in that's had success, we're excited about it."