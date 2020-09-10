Washington Football Team Signs K Brett Maher To The Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:
- K Brett Maher
Maher is the final addition to the Washington Football Team's practice squad roster, which now stands at 17 players. Due to the fact that DT David Bada is a member of the International Pathway Program, he does not count towards the practice squad roster. With the addition of Bada, the Washington Football Team is able to carry 17 players on its practice squad.