Washington Football Team Signs 3 Players To Its Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team signed the following players to the practice squad:
- WR Shelton Gibson
- S Cole Luke
- T David Steinmetz
With the moves, the Washington Football Team's practice squad roster now stands at 16 players. Due to the fact that DT David Bada is a member of the International Pathway Program, he does not count towards the practice squad roster. With the addition of Bada, the Washington Football Team will be able to carry 17 players on their practice squad.