Washington Football Team Staff Kick Off Salute to Service Week with Pack4Troops 

On Monday, November 9th, the Washington Football Team partnered up with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to pack over 750 care packages for deploying military members this holiday season. To kick off Salute to Service Week and celebrate Veteran's Day on Thursday, over 100 staff members with the Washington Football dedicated their morning to learning more about USO's mission, writing messages to deploying service members, interacting with active-duty volunteers, and stuffing care packages for deploying service members

The event kicked off with opening remarks from the Executive Director of the USO Chapter, Ms. Lisa Marie Riggins. The Director honed in on the long-standing partnership between the USO and Washington Football Team, the impact the USO mission has nearly half-million military members each year through programming and 12 on-base & installation centers, and positive impact care packages have on those deploying this November and December. The group was then shown the cornerstone Pack4Troops video which can be watched by all fans (link: https://metro.uso.org/support/pack-4-troops).