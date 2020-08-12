News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField

Aug 12, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – With the health and safety of its fans and employees top of mind, the Washington Football Team announced today that NFL games at FedExField will be played without fans during the 2020 season. While the organization had developed a comprehensive health and safety plan in close coordination with the State of Maryland and Prince George's County (MD), this decision, endorsed by local officials and partners, comes out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season. 

"We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the well-being of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season," said Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder. "We were the first team in the league to recall our scouts and other personnel from the field back in mid-March and have been monitoring this evolving situation ever since. This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials – along with input from some of the nation's foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation's capital – we are confident that it is the right one. We are working to find ways to make our fans' presence felt in new and innovative ways for 2020 and can't wait to welcome the community through the gates as soon as it's safe."

The franchise has reached out to season ticket members with financial alternatives for their ticket plans. Similarly, the customer service team will be prepared to answer questions from those who have purchased single-game tickets for the 2020 season and information will be available on the tickets section of WashingtonFootball.com. 

Fans will be able to learn more about ways to cheer on the Washington Football Team virtually prior to the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th via the team's website or by following @WashingtonNFL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

