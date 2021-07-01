News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team to Offer No Fees on Single-Game Ticket Purchases This Weekend 

Jul 01, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Welcome Back to FedExField

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., July 1, 2021 -- As a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend. Fans can find additional information and purchase tickets fee-free from Thursday, July 1st through Monday, July 5th only at WashingtonFootball.com/tickets.

The season kicks off with a home opener at FedExField against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 12th. Other exciting contests include a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on September 16th and a Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks following Thanksgiving Weekend on November 29th. Top non-division home games include the New Orleans Saints (October 10th), Kansas City Chiefs (October 17th) and defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 14th). 

The Washington Football Team wants to make returning to FedExField this upcoming season as exciting, easy, and affordable as possible for the Team's loyal and passionate fans. Earlier this year, the Washington Football Team announced its intention to welcome fans back to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity. Fans can also look forward to many exciting new changes to the gameday experience this fall, including improved parking, reimagined gameday entertainment, and an emphasis on local flavors and inspiration through new food and beverage offerings at FedExField.

The Washington Football Team places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. Widely recognized as having established one of the most effective COVID-19 infection control strategies for the 2020 season, the team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with Prince George's County leadership and health officials. For the latest FedExField safety protocols, please visit WashingtonFootball.com/stadium/fedexfieldsafe.

Advertising