Washington Football Team to Partner with Eastern's Automotive Group in Surprising ROTC Students with Scholarships

In the evening of Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team will host over 40 Cadets representing the United States Air Force ROTC Detachment 130 Program for a Mid-Year Celebration at FedExField. The Cadets, who represent fourteen universities in the National Capital Region, will be treated to dinner, live music, entertainment, and special guest host GeNienne Samuels will host a Q&A with the evening's guest of honor Head Coach Ron Rivera.

The event is a continued partnership beginning in October 2020 when the United States Air Force released a statement that they were increasing funding for scholarships for minority cadets in ROTC programs at HBCU's across the Nation in an effort to increase minority leadership within the branch. The team reached out to the Detachment hosted by Howard University (Detachment 130) who's overall mission is "Strength through Diversity." In an effort to support their mission and the Cadets in their unit, the Washington Football Team honored a Cadet from Howard University each month throughout the season and team leadership (Head Coach Ron Rivera and President Jason Wright) surprised two Cadets with full-ride scholarships on November 30th.

This year, Eastern's Automotive Group will be take part in our End-of-the-Year Celebration joining us at FedExField with Coach Rivera. The panel discussion and Q&A will revolve around Rivera's military background, the roots of his military upbringing being integrated with his coaching style, and words of wisdom to a group men and women preparing to enter their service in the Air Force. At the conclusion of the Q&A with Coach Rivera, the Detachment's Commander, Lt. Col. Redahlia Person, will identify two Cadets that have depicted the most prominent characteristics being discussed in the panel discussion – Leadership & Fulfillment of the Mission: "Strength Through Diversity." Coach Rivera will then inform the Cadets they will be receiving the $10,000 scholarships on behalf of Eastern's Automtive Group.

Stay tuned for live updates through Salute to Service Week with photos, videos, more! Additionally, join us at FedExField on Sunday, November 29th as the Washington Football Team will honor the two scholarship recipients live during the Monday Night Game against the Seattle Seahawks!