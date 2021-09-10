Washington Football Team To Recognize Former Player, Executive Bobby Mitchell Against New York Giants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., September 10, 2021 -- During the Washington Football Team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, presented by Telemundo 44, NBC Sports Washington, and NBC4, the team will honor former player and executive Bobby Mitchell. The team will welcome Bobby's family on the field pregame for the retirement of his number and official renaming of the Main Concourse of FedExField in his honor. Additionally, players will wear helmet stickers that pay homage to Mitchell during the game.

A catalyst for equality and diversity for the franchise, Mitchell was the team's first African American player when he was traded to Washington in December of 1961. Mitchell went on to have an illustrious career with the Burgundy & Gold, making three Pro-Bowl appearances in seven seasons before spending more than three decades in the team's front office serving as the Assistant General Manager during all three of the team's Super Bowl runs. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

"Bobby was a pioneer and trailblazer for equality and civil rights for our organization and football throughout his remarkable career," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "We look forward to celebrating Bobby and his significant contributions to our Club and sport during our Sept. 16 game and, with Bobby as our example, we will continue to push for equality within our organization, community and sports overall."

Drawing inspiration from the ideals Bobby Mitchell represents, the Washington Football Team will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a special Latinx Heritage Night. The night will showcase many of the diverse elements of Latinx culture with the goal of celebrating, educating, and driving more awareness to the many contributions of this important community. The game will be televised by presenting partner Telemundo 44 and broadcast live from the Bud Light Party Pavilion by Spanish language radio partner El Zol. Washington Football Team fan DJ EZ of El Zol will also delight with fan-favorite music throughout the event, and the first 10,000 ticketed fans to enter FedExField gates will receive a special "Siempre Washington / Forever Washington" summer scarf giveaway. The team will also highlight Latin American cuisine throughout the stadium, including new vendor Casa De Ávila Tacos.

Special guests and honorees will be recognized throughout the night, including members of the Hispanic Caucus Institute and the Latin American Youth Center, a Latinx youth organization. The Latin American Youth Center and the Washington Football Charitable Foundation have a long-standing partnership working together to build a brighter future for Latin American youth across the DMV-area. Additionally, the team will share a preview of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's award ceremony honoring Head Coach Ron Rivera during the game, which will air later in October on PBS.

Aligned with the team's focus on inclusion, the franchise will also host its first ever "Pride Night Out" event, which will include multiple activations such as a pregame performance by the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. and a special rally towel give-away featuring the team's Pride logo guaranteed for fans who purchase a Pride Night Out ticket through WashingtonFootball.com/Pride. $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Team DC, a charitable organization established to educate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation. Pride Night Out guests have the option to add on a pregame Pride Party to their ticket for $28 per person, which includes an all you can eat buffet pass, beer, and wine.