Washington Football Team and USAA announce Salute to Service week in advance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team and USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team, will continue their year-round tradition of honoring our nation's veterans and active-duty military by kicking off the annual "Salute to Service Week" in honor of the heroes of America's Armed Forces.

In early November, USAA will host a unit interaction with Washington Alumni at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. During this event, Washington Football Team Legends will tour the facility, including Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will also meet the Old Guard and other military members to experience the daily responsibilities of the base.

The two organizations will continue their partnership through the annual "Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA" on Nov. 14. Kickoff for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for 1:00 p.m. Active-duty military members, veterans, and military families will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets thanks to the support of USAA.

Prior to kickoff, the Washington Football Team will present a special military challenge coin, designed and created by USAA, for use in the official coin toss. In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are given by one member of the military to another to reward or encourage excellence, boost morale, or to recognize fellow brother- or sister-in-arms.

During halftime of Sunday's game, a special vignette will be displayed on the HD video boards, showcasing military events and initiatives this season, all sponsored by USAA.

In addition to the tributes detailed above, the following Salute to Service elements during pregame and in-game ceremonies will recognize veterans and current members of America's Armed Forces throughout gameday:

United States Army Humvees will be placed at Gate A of FedExField and a United States Blackhawk will be placed in the Safeway RedZone Lot outside of the stadium.

Co-branded camouflage headband giveaways by the Washington Football Team and USAA will be distributed to the first 25,000 fans that arrive at FedExField.

The USO-Metro Club (located across from Section 109 on the main concourse) will open two hours before kickoff to all ticket holders with military IDs or current Washington Salute Members.

Five TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) Families will be honored during pregame as part of USAA's Salute to Service Week TAPS Recognition Series. All players and coaches will be wearing decals on helmets and pins on hats representing the initials of the fallen service members of the attending TAPS families.

Generals and Admirals representing each Military Branch will be recognized as Honorary Captains of the Game.

180 uniformed active-duty service members will be seated in a designated military section and featured during pregame ceremonies.

The United States Naval Academy Band will perform the National Anthem and during Halftime.

An Oath of Enlistment Ceremony presented by the United States Air Force will take place during the first half of the game.

A "Salute to Service Moment" presented by USAA will honor active-duty military in-game on the field.

The end zones will be painted in Salute to Service-themed camouflage with military themed in-bowl banners, goal post wraps, and pylons. A giant "W" wrapped in Salute to Service camouflage will be placed on the Main Concourse in the East Endzone.

Washington Football Team's Guest Experience staff will be wearing green polos and all stadium employees who have served will be encouraged to wear a hat representing their service or military branch affiliation.

The Washington Football Team and USAA have joined forces throughout 2021 to recognize veterans and active-duty service members and connect local military with the team. At the Washington Football Team Training Camp in July, USAA hosted an NFL Boot Camp for local military on the practice field, followed by a VIP viewing of the team's practice. During the preseason, USAA and the team hosted a practice at Joint Base Andrews, where military members were invited to a VIP viewing of the team walk-through. Following the practice, military guests heard from co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder and Head Coach Ron Rivera as well as Washington players Jamin Davis and Jonathan Allen, both children of Army soldiers.

As part of the Washington Football Team's commitment to 365-day programming and support, Washington Salute is the official military appreciation club of the team. For more information about Washington Salute, visit www.washingtonfootball.com/salute/ or follow @WasNFLSalute on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For more information on the NFL's commitment to the military and veterans, visit www.nfl.com/salute.